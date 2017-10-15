Man From Monroeville Killed in Saturday Night Crash

Monroe County, AL (WKRG)

One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. State Troopers sent this news release Sunday morning:

A single-vehicle crash at 10:10 p.m., October 14, has claimed the life of a Monroeville man. Emmett Sawyer, 45, was critically injured when the 2000 Ford F150 he was driving left the roadway striking a tree and overturning on Kelly Avenue, one mile southeast of Excel. Sawyer, who was not using a seatbelt, was transported to Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville, where we was pronounced dead. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.