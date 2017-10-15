Florida Missing Child Alert Cancelled

UPDATE:

The missing child alert for Zion Ward was canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WKRG)- A missing child alert out of Florida has been issued for a 9 year old girl.

Zion Ward who was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Johnson Street in Eatonville, Florida . She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit top that says “Slay”, blue basketball shorts, and blue/red flip flops. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Eatonville Police Department at 407-623-1303 or 911.