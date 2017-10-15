Faith Time: Grace Lutheran 150 Years In Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor Wayne Miller with Grace Lutheran Church joins us to talk about the church’s 150th anniversary in Mobile. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: The 150th anniversary of your church is this month–how will your congregation be marking that milestone?

Guest: First and foremost, a worship service on October 22 giving all praise and thanksgiving to our Lord. Our 150th was supposed to be celebrated last week with a dinner downtown. Unfortunately, because of Hurricane Nate, we had to postpone until next week and we decided it was in the best interest of the congregation to cancel the dinner and encourage those attending to direct the monies to disaster relief, our own ministry in the community in honor of our 150th Anniversary. Grace this year is also receiving a historical marker to place outside of the church with a brief history engraved on it.

Chad: What is the history of the church–what can you tell us about its founding?

Guest: It was established by a German Lutheran Pastor and a small group of German immigrants in 1867. We are a congregation of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. We’re the first and oldest Lutheran Church in the state of Alabama. Our first location was on Saint Francis Street downtown and now we are on Government Street in Midtown.

Chad: Why has this place been around for so long?

Guest: By the grace of God equipping his people with a Word and Sacrament Ministry between Pastor and People. 150 years is a long time and Grace will continue being around a long time as long as we are faithful to God’s truth and his teachings. Of all the churches that exist in 2017, it’s not surprising God’s Word works.

Chad: What do you think its role in the community is?

Guest: We have to be constantly thinking of that. Best question in our time is how can the church “be the church” to people who desperately need it whether one knows it or not we all do. This doesn’t only include charity and service projects and in our music which is certainly an important role, it’s much deeper in creating relationships with people who you “normally” wouldn’t have a relationship with. Perfect God with imperfect people. A reflection of that relationship bringing to people love, peace and joy.

Chad: When you have a church that is that old how do you bring in people who are new?

Guest: Like the city. Mobile is over 300 years old and like many small cities, you have revitalization going on that we haven’t seen in our cities for 40 years. Mobile is doing a great job in revitalizing and so Grace in its location and in its age and tradition like our older congregations, more and more younger people are desiring a genuine classic orthodox way of doing worship, bible study and seeing the church as something set apart from the rest of the world. The young people aren’t the problem. The older people aren’t the problem. The church and doctrines are not a problem. Is the relationship there? Are we giving to them Grace? That’s’ the question we have to ask ourselves. And if we are, what a gift that won’t be turned down.

Chad: What do you think makes Grace Lutheran special?

Guest: I’ve only been there a little over 2 years, I’m their 16th pastor, I have to say: Below God’s Word stands the PEOPLE. The people of Grace without a doubt are the most special. Stop by and meet a few of them. You’ll understand what I mean.