Dogs now welcome at four Walt Disney World hotels in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (KXRM) — You can now take your furry friend to meet Pluto and the rest of the gang.

Starting Sunday, October 15, four hotels at Walt Disney World Resort will allow you to bring your dogs!

The hotels include Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Art of Animation Resort, and Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

Fees range from $50 to $75 per night for a pet to stay, and two dogs are permitted per guest room.

Officials say only certain parts of the resorts are designated as dog-friendly. Large sections will continue to prohibit canines due to guests with allergies or other concerns.

Dogs allowed to stay in guest rooms are expected to be on their best behavior and on a leash while out in public resort areas. They must also be properly vaccinated, according to officials.

A Pluto’s Welcome Kit will be available for pups upon check-in. The kit includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Also included is a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” door hanger that lets hotel staff know a pet is in the room.

Doggie day care is also available.

Learn more on the Disney Parks website.