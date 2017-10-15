Caught on Camera: Coastguard Rescues Dog From Water

Moray Firth, Scotland(CBS) — A small dog swept out to sea off the coast of Scotland on Sunday.

The UK coastguard was alerted to the animal’s plight by a member of the public.

The crew of a search and rescue helicopter taking part in a training exercise in the Moray Firth was diverted to try to spot the Cockerpoo.

Once found, the crew kept a close eye on the pooch whilst calling for assistance of the Moray inshore rescue boat, based at Findhorn.

The boat crew eventually managed to pull the dog out of the cold waters, and brought it back to dry land to be reunited with its worried owners.