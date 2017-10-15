Canadian Government Reports Drone Struck Plane Flying Over Canadian City

Québec, Canada (WKRG) — The Canadian Government is reporting that a drone struck a plane while flying over Québec, a Canadian City.

The Government has a statement from the Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, on their website.

According to Garneau, this is the first time a drone has hit a commercial airplane in Canada.

The statement says the incident occurred on October 12, 2017 and the Skyjet flight plane made a safe landing, only sustaining minor damage.

Garneau reminds drone operators “all airports, helipads and seaplane bases are ‘No Drone Zones'” and “endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence.”

He continues, “Anyone who violates the regulations could be subject to fines of up to $25,000 and/or prison.”