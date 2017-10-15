Bulldozer Tractor Stops Turnerville Forest Fire From Spreading

TURNERVILLE, Alabama (WKRG) — A forest fire broke out in Turnerville, Alabama near Oil Field Road and Army Road.

The Alabama Forestry Commission and the Saraland Fire Department responded. Officials decided the quickest way to stop the fire was to create a fire break.

A bulldozer tractor was used to create a dirt trench making it difficult for the fire to proceed.

Eventually, the fire extinguished itself because there was nothing more for it to burn.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.