Two Dead in Friday Evening Crash in Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County, FL (WKRG)

An elderly man and woman from Shalimar Florida are dead following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm Friday evening. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota Prius and Cadilac Escalade collided at the intersection of Lewis Turner Boulevard and North Poquito Road.

Samuel and Lavina Pate, both 86-years-old and from Shalimar were in the Prius and taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. They later died from their injuries. The driver of the Escalade received minor injuries according to the report. The report indicates all three people were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Here is the narrative from FHP:

[The Prius] was traveling northbound on North Poquito Road. [The Prius] stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North Poquito Road and State Road 189 (Lewis Turner Blvd). [The Escalade] was traveling eastbound on State Road 189 (Lewis Turner Blvd) in the inside lane. [The Prius] began traveling northbound towards the median of State Road 189 (Lewis Turner Blvd). The front of [the Escalade] collided with the left side of [the Prius]. [The Prius] came to final rest in the median facing North. [The Escalade] came to final rest in the median facing East. The driver and passenger of [The Prius] were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.