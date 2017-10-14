Polk County woman looking to reunite lost stuffed giraffe with owner

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County woman is trying to help a lost stuffed giraffe find its way back home.

Sierra McClellan says she was headed home and driving behind a van in Lakeland around 5 p.m. Friday when she saw a child holding the giraffe out the window. When the giraffe dropped and fell into the middle of the road, McClellan tried to stop but couldn’t because traffic was heavy.

When she was on her way back to work, McClellan says she stopped to look for the giraffe and found him on the side of the road. She picked him up near the intersection of Brennan Road and South Florida Avenue.

She says she knows her kids would miss their stuffed animals and just wants to help whoever lost the giraffe.

McClellan posted a photo of the lost giraffe on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner. It has since been shared more than 200 times.