Motorcycle Dragged More Than a Mile After Collision in Axis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Axis.

State Troopers tell WKRG a vehicle hit a motorcycle near the midway truck stop in Axis, but the motorcycle was dragged by the vehicle more than mile.

The motorcycle and a front bumper of a vehicle were found near the intersection of Highway 43 and Salco Road.

It is unknown at this time if the motorcyclist was dragged, but that person has been taken to hospital.

It appears to be a hit and run because State Troopers are looking for the driver of the vehicle.