Man Wakes Up to Find Red Paint Covering Cars

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WKRG) — “This is a great start to Friday the 13th,” said one man in Iowa.

Casey Sheets walked out of his house Friday to leave for work when he discovered red latex paint covering his car in his driveway.

He posted photos of the red paint covering the two cars on his Facebook page. The red paint is seen on his car, on his mothers SUV and their house. In his post he says he doesn’t know who would have it out for him but, “If you find someone with red paint on their clothes let me know…”

Sheets post has been shared almost 2,000 times.