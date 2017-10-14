Man Killed Over Imaginary Girlfriend

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A murder turned into a shootout with deputies in Pasco County, Florida.

Authorities say the deceased gunman, 30-year old Brian Desario, shot and killed his mother’s friend, 56-year old David Armstrong, Thursday afternoon.

A family watched down the block as the shoot out with deputies took place.

Bullet holes remain in at least two homes.

Deputies say the shooter, Brian Desario has a history of mental illness. Desario reportedly believed Armstrong was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. But no such woman exists.

It is unknown how he got a hold of the guns he had.

Authorities then say Desario fired at Deputies and caused Gulf Highlands Elementary, a nearby elementary school, to go on lock-down.