Man Finds $24 Million Lottery Ticket in Old Shirt Pocket

NEW JERSEY (CNN) — A blast from the past meant striking it rich for a man in New Jersey.

Jimmie Smith won 24-million dollars in the New York lotto last year. But he didn’t even check his winning ticket that was left in an old shirt pocket.

However, he saw a news story in May about lottery officials searching for a mystery winner.

The 68-year old grandfather then looked through his old tickets and realized he is that winner.

That was good timing, because he has only two days before a deadline to claim his prize. The New York lottery released his name this week, after completing its review.