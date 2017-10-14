Man Finds $24 Million Lottery Ticket in Old Shirt Pocket

CNN Published:

NEW JERSEY (CNN) — A blast from the past meant striking it rich for a man in New Jersey.

Jimmie Smith won 24-million dollars in the New York lotto last year.  But he didn’t even check his winning ticket that was left in an old shirt pocket.

However, he saw a news story in May about lottery officials searching for a mystery winner.

The 68-year old grandfather then looked through his old tickets and realized he is that winner.

That was good timing, because he has only two days before a deadline to claim his prize.  The New York lottery released his name this week, after completing its review.

 

