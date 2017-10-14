LSU stuns No. 10 Auburn, riding clutch defense to 27-23 win

Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – D.J. Chark returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, Connor Culp kicked clutch field goals of 42 and 36 yards inside the final three minutes, and LSU rallied from a 20-point, first-half deficit to defeat No. 10 Auburn 27-23 on Saturday.

LSU’s defense improved dramatically in the second half, not allowing a point. That enabled LSU (5-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) to win with special teams play.

Russell Gage made a diving 14-yard touchdown reception and had a 70-yard run that set up another TD for LSU.

Kerryon Johnson rushed for 156 yards and a short TD for Auburn (5-2, 3-1), which had won four in a row.

