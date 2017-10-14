Las Vegas Shooting Victim Takes First Steps After Critical Injury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Maryland woman is making progress in her recovery following a serious injury in the Las Vegas mass shooting on October 1, 2017.

According to a GoFundMe account for Tina Frost, she went into a coma following surgery on October 2. Doctors removed her right eye, where a bullet was lodged. Her left eye was unharmed. She was also put on a ventilator to help her breathe.

On Friday October 13 Tina’s mother, Mary, provided a joyous update on her GoFundMe page. Tina took her first steps with the help of some nurses. Mary says, “She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses – 3 steps to the chair and 3 steps back to the bed.” Additionally, Tina was taken off the ventilator for 6 hours to breathe on her own.

As for what is next for Tina, Mary says, “The doctors have been talking about Tina’s next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she’ll need during her long road to recovery. She will be moving ICU to ICU, so the whole team will be on track with her recovery. Dr. Blum, Tina’s Neurosurgeon here at Sunrise is making sure that the facility Tina will be at next meets all the requirements she will need, both short term and long term and all the surgeries she will have over who knows how long. We’ll know more soon about where we will be next. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers!”