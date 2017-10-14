Hoverbikes are now For Real, Police Plan on Using them Soon

(CBS) A flying motorcycle that can soar above traffic and be used in rescue scenarios is set to be a part of Dubai Police within two years.

The Dubai Police displayed the vehicle at their Gulf Information & Technology Exhibition (GITEX) space.

It is among the several advanced technologies they are introducing to their force.

The single-seater electrically-powered bike, produced by Russian company Hoversurf, can fly for up to 40 minutes depending on the way it is being used.

With inventions such as the hoverbike and ‘Robocop’, Dubai Police have been working as part of the government’s plan to use technology to improve services and security ahead of Dubai hosting Expo 2020, a $7 billion exhibition centre project expected to attract 25 million visitors.

The bike will help monitor large areas from the air and reach emergency situations quickly without needing to deal with traffic. It can also send a live video feed to Dubai Police headquarters.

The Director General of Smart Services at Dubai Police, Brigadier Al Razooqi said that in order to preserve utmost safety, the police have placed an altitude limit of about 20 feet for the hoverbike, though he did say that it could fly higher in the future.

Dubai Police hired special captains trained in flying these drones in order to fly over the city in a safe and secure way.