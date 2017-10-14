Homeowner Says Her Comfort Dog Was Stolen in Home Invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in Mobile is asking the community for help after she says her dog was stolen during a home invasion late Friday night. It happened at the Greystone Place Apartments on Lloyd’s Lane.

The property manager tells News 5 their have been 5 reported home burglaries within the last few weeks.

Corlette Sledger, her daughter, and husband were home when they someone kicked in the back door. The family was asleep upstairs when it happened. Sledger’s neighbor alerted the family when she noticed the back door was kicked in.

Sledger says it is still hard to process what happened, “Someone invading your privacy and your space is very difficult to be able to manage.”

According to Sledger the home invader(s) stole her new television, lap tops, her purse along with her and her husband’s wallet and much more. Sledger says what hurts the most is that the person stole the family dog named Jackson, “My husband has a disability. We got Jackson to comfort him.”

Jackson is a 9-month-old Shih Tzu puppy. Sledger says the family hopes for his safe return, “If someone, if he tries if someone tries to sell him or give him to someone, we just ask that he’s returned to us. He’s very special to us. The other things can be replaced, but we cannot replace our little Jackson.”

The property manager tells News 5 the alleged burglar has been breaking into the apartments from the back where it is not well lit. The property manager says she is asking the owners to install lights in the bag, and a security gate.

The property manager says a community meeting is planned to discuss how residents can look after each other and improve safety.

If you have seen Jackson or if you know where he might be, you’re asked to call Mobile Police at (251) 208-1700.