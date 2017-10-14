Girl, 8, dies in fall on cruise ship docked in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old girl has died after falling from a cruise ship at PortMiami Saturday.

The child was disembarking the Carnival Glory around 8:15 a.m. and fell from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck. Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the distance the girl fell has not been determined, but could have been 25-to-50 feet.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”