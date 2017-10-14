Fundraiser Planned In Honor of Man Who Died Trying to Save Child in Gulf

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A fundraiser is happening Saturday morning to help raise money for funeral expenses for Bradley Murphy. Murphy was one of two people who drowned Monday evening helping to save a child struggling in gulf waters around Fort Morgan Monday evening.

The fundraiser starts at 9 Saturday morning at G&M Auto Sales at 3320 Snow Road. It will be a car wash and they’ll also sell plates of food. Family and friends are remembering Murphy as a hero. They’ve also set up a fundraising page to help pay for expenses.