Sonoma County, CA (CNN) — ‘The love in the air is thicker than the smoke,’ reads the sign Anne Saunders posted on her door before she evacuated.

This quote has become an rallying cry for Sonoma County.

“It is a flyer that was given to my daughter yesterday when we were getting groceries,” she told CNN. “I put it on the door and took the photo when we evacuated at 3am.”