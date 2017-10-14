Auburn Child Found Dead Behind Ice Cream Shop

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)

UPDATE

4:40 P.M. — Auburn police say a child has died after being found in a container of liquid near Bruster’s Ice Cream.

Police say around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon officers got a call of a child missing near the ice cream shop. Minutes later the child was found in a container of liquid near the store off of East University Drive. The child was unresponsive and rushed to EAMC, where the child was pronounced dead.

At this time, Auburn police say the incident is under investigation but appears to be a tragic accident.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

AUBURN, Ala. — There is a heavy police presence at the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop along Shug Jordan Parkway after Auburn police say a child went missing and was later found injured.

Auburn police tell News 3 the child went missing from the area near the ice cream shop earlier Saturday. The child was reportedly found a short time later in an area near some sort of water or other liquid.

Police say the child was rushed to the emergency room. News 3 is waiting for an update on their condition.