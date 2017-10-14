3 more dead in California fires, total now 38

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on California’s wildfires (all times local):

2 p.m.

Three more deaths have been confirmed from the wildfires burning in Northern California, bringing the total to 38.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced two more deaths there on Saturday, taking their total to six. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the 20th body in the county has been found in the city of Santa Rosa.

Those deaths take the toll to 38 for what was already the deadliest series of fires in California history.

No details were released on the dead, but it is likely the people were killed soon after the fires broke out nearly a week ago and their bodies were just discovered.

The increased presence of law enforcement officers to help people get out of homes has made the fire areas safer even as new flare-ups occur.