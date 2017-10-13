What’s Working: Reading to Dogs Helps Reluctant Readers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some local children are becoming more comfortable with reading, thanks to the help of a four-legged friend.

The Mobile Public Library has a program where children can read to a therapy dog. News 5 was there as kids read aloud to Rex, a German Shephard mix.

Rex has been a therapy dog for several years. His owner says he enjoys having kids read to him. Owner, Sharrie Dickinson, says it’s very beneficial for the children to read to a dog.

“This gives them the opportunity to read to someone that is not going to criticize, not going to tell them they did something wrong. No one is going to tell them they are doing it wrong.”

She says Rex is getting older and likes to just lay down and listen. Sometimes he even falls asleep. Dickinson adds, “He will lay there and will go to sleep, and they say they are reading him bedtime stories.”

Student, Hannah Bekurs, took the opportunity to read to Rex. She thought it was “fun.” Her mom, Dana, says Hannah sometimes can be a reluctant reader but got excited that she was going to read to Rex. She says, “I tell Hannah, ‘You can go to bed right now, or you can stay up thirty minutes to read a book. She will choose to go to bed and it’s like, no! You need to read.’ Hopefully, this will get her excited.”

The Mobile Public Library has reading sessions with dogs at least once a month.