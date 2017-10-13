Week 8 High School Football Final Scores

By The Associated Press
Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21
Addison 36, Meek 14
Alexandria 42, Douglas 17
Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0
Andalusia 28, Satsuma 6
Appalachian 35, Woodville 13
Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2
Athens 42, Columbia 0
Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0
Austin 28, Hartselle 6
Autauga Academy 49, Clarke Prep 13
B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22
B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14
Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14
Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill 20
Beauregard 37, Central – Clay County 7
Bob Jones 34, Gadsden 3
Brantley 47, Red Level 6
Briarwood Christian 49, Woodlawn 14
Brooks 54, Russellville 21
Calera 47, Jemison 14
Carroll-Ozark 49, B.T. Washington 12
Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7
Cedar Bluff 50, Coosa Christian 18
Central-Florence 35, Danville 6
Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18
Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12
Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34
Clarke County 41, Excel 6
Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14
Colbert Heights 35, Colbert County 7
Curry 8, Fairview 3
DAR 31, Sardis 21
Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21
Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14
Daleville 40, Geneva 27
Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28
Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19
Dora 17, Winfield 6
East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Elba 68, Calhoun 12
Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8
Etowah 41, Boaz 0
Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 20
Fairhope 31, Davidson 17
Falkville 48, West End-Walnut Grove 14
Fayette County 28, Cordova 0
Florence 41, Decatur 37
Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18
Freeport, Fla. 42, Snook Christian 12
Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14
Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29
Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0
Glenwood 24, Bessemer Academy 6
Gordo 34, American Christian Academy 27
Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0
Greenville 40, Headland 8
Guntersville 28, Crossville 0
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 15
Hale County 42, West Blocton 22
Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13
Hayden 22, Corner 17
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 28
Highland Home 50, Beulah 18
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23
Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14
Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20
Holy Spirit 62, Berry 6
Homewood 38, Ramsay 0
Hoover 38, Huffman 6
Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7
Ider 47, Gaston 12
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14
John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14
Keith 50, Verbena 6
LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7
Lakeside School 63, Kingwood Christian 19
Lanett 35, Ranburne 13
Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12
Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22
Lee-Scott Academy 40, Springwood School 9
Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0
Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 0
Lowndes Academy 7, Patrician Academy 0
Luverne 34, New Brockton 12
Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20
Macon-East 47, Cornerstone Christian 7
Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7
Mae Jemison 16, Lee-Huntsville 6
Maplesville 55, Isabella 20
Marbury 28, Dallas County 14
Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6
Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33
Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20
McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen 41, Mary Montgomery 0
Midfield 63, Greene County 20
Millry 50, Fruitdale 0
Morgan Academy 48, Northside Methodist 0
Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7
Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10, OT
Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 16
Northside 25, Greensboro 14
Northview 24, Russell County 6
Oakman 52, Montevallo 36
Opelika 37, Chelsea 10
Opp 41, Providence Christian 7
Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7
Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14
Pelham 55, Chilton County 20
Pell City 24, Albertville 13
Pickens Academy 20, Jackson Academy 12
Pickens County 41, South Lamar 28
Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10
Pike County 48, Prattville Christian Academy 13
Pisgah 37, New Hope 22
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6
Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34
Ragland 27, Winterboro 6
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3
Rogers 55, Priceville 7
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35
Saks 19, Anniston 6
Samson 58, Barbour County 6
Sand Rock 34, Section 6
Scottsboro 27, Arab 7
Selma 56, Brookwood 41
Shades Valley 30, Jackson Olin 7
Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28
Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58
Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7
South Choctaw Academy 20, Southern Academy 0
Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6
Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14
St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14
St. Paul’s 26, Citronelle 20
Straughn 17, Houston Academy 15
Sulligent 45, Hatton 26
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Sylacauga 49, Valley 34
Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15
T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26
Tallassee 44, Holtville 28
Tarrant 65, Tanner 0
Theodore 21, Murphy 14
Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22
Thompson 40, Spain Park 17
Tuscaloosa Academy 43, Edgewood Academy 0
Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28
UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17
Valley Head 29, Gaylesville 2
Vigor 33, Jackson 0
Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22
Wadley 57, Victory Chr. 7
Washington County 35, Choctaw County 21
Weaver 57, Glencoe 0
West Morgan 37, Clements 10
Wetumpka 35, Helena 14
Wilson 10, Deshler 0
Winston County 38, Cold Springs 7
Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6