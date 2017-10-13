WATCH: Florida Deputy Captures Nine Foot Anaconda

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Leon County received an unusual call this week after a large yellow anaconda was spotted near a neighborhood.

Thankfully, Leon County Sheriff’s Detective Emily Shaw had experience handling exotic animals and could safely capture the 9-foot-long snake, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page.

“Thanks Detective Emily Shaw for really being #ALLin,” the post read.

The snake was found on the east side of the county and was likely a pet that either escaped or released, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that instead of releasing pets, owners should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The video has over 200,00 views and shared around 2,600 times.