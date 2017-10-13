Theodore High School Honors Young Girl Battling Rare Form of Brain Cancer

THEODORE, Ala (WKRG) — Theodore High School honored a young girl from Mobile battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Aubreigh Nicholas was made an honorary captain Friday night at Theodore High School’s football game against Murphy High School.

Aubreigh got to walk out on the field with the players and be present for the coin toss. Aubreigh is battling a form of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas or DIPG. The form of cancer cannot be operated on.

Aubreigh was joined with her mother and father and Theodore High School.

The Mobile community has been coming together to help raise money for Aubreigh’s treatment.