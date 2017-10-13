Roy Moore Campaign Issues Response to Washington Post Report

(WKRG) — The Roy Moore campaign is fighting back against a report in the Washington Post that claimed Moore accepted more than a $1 million in cash payments and property from his own charity.

The report claimed that Moore took an annual salary of $180,000 during a six-year period and accepted a large personal stake in the downtown Montgomery building where the charity, The Foundation of Moral Law, is headquartered.

On Thursday, Bill Armistead, the Chairman for the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Campaign made the following statement regarding the recent Washington Post story:

“In the past week, two reporters for the Washington Post have engaged in writing a so-called ‘investigative’ report on Judge Roy Moore. They have harassed family, friends and neighbors and have also attempted to gain access to the Foundation of Moral Law building under false pretensions. That story culminated in an article published yesterday morning. The story was full of all of the same distortions and innuendos that characterized past political attacks on Judge Moore. Judge Moore is man of impeccable character who served our country during a time of war in Vietnam and is a true patriot who does not back down from those who violate our constitution. He has always served with integrity and according to the highest ethical standards. It should be noted that the Washington Post is one of the most liberal newspapers in the country, endorsed Hillary Rodham Clinton for President, and has become the volunteer attack dog against conservatives for the Democrat National Committee. The two investigative reporters who wrote this piece on Judge Moore have 20 articles to their individual or collective credit since last year. Of those 20 articles, 17 are hits on either President Trump, Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon, or other conservative issues or initiatives. That should tell you everything you need to know about their purpose in life. Voters in Alabama can see through the sleazy tactics of the Washington Post who are trying to discredit Judge Moore. They may have declared war on Judge Moore but Alabamians will have the final say when they send Judge Moore to the U.S. Senate on December 12th.”