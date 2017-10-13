Rival Reporters at News 5, Fox 10 Announce Their Engagement!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Love is in the airwaves, Gulf Coast!

We’re happy to report that News 5 reporter J.B. Biunno and Fox 10 reporter Devan Coffaro got engaged last week in Florida. The two work for WKRG and WALA, two competing news stations in the Mobile-Pensacola television market, but have dated not-so-secretly over the last two years.

“It was love at first liveshot,” said Biunno, speaking of the first time he saw Coffaro on television in 2015.

The two met after Biunno’s tongue-in-cheek report on the advertising for the Ten Sixty Five music festival in Mobile. He playfully mocked the festival’s mascot — later revealed to be a party animal — much to Coffaro’s amusement.

Soon after, Biunno caught Coffaro deliver a live report on Fox 10, and messaged her on Facebook immediately after.

The two love to go on adventures together, whether it be to see the Impractical Jokers in New Orleans, spending time with friends at the Hangout Music Festival, or becoming beach bums on the white sands of Destin. They were even spotted on national television last year at Yankee Stadium in New York, when a couple in their row lost their engagement ring.

“Even on vacation, we find ourselves on television, we can’t escape it,” said Biunno, who is from New York and is a diehard Yankees fan.

Safe to say, Biunno was extra careful when it was his turn to get down on one knee. To Coffaro’s shock, he popped the question in front of both families and their closest friends in a surprise engagement party.

The special moment happened on the beach, which is a big part of Coffaro’s life. She was raised on the water, learning to fish and dive at a young age. Her dream is to become an outdoors reporter, delivering reports on or near the water, which she has done on occasion for Fox 10.

Biunno and Coffaro happily live in Mobile with their two cats, Mama and Ziggy. Coffaro took in Mama, a pregnant stray living in the bushes near Fox 10, during her first few months with the news station. After Mama gave birth to a litter of kittens, Coffaro gave away all but one: Ziggy, who is one crazy kitty.