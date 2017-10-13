Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Highway in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed earlier this week while crossing Ferdon Boulevard South and State Road 85 at Walmart Road.

According to police, 53-year-old Lasonja D. Allen was crossing the busy highway around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday against a red light when she was struck and killed by a 22-year-old Crestview man who was driving through the intersection on a green light in the fast lane.

Ms. Aleen had no identification on her at the time of the accident police say.

She was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.