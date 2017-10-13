OWA Debuts ‘Town of Terror’

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- Park-goers at OWA were in the full holiday spirit on Friday the 13th.

The recently-opened theme park introduced its new Halloween attraction called, “Town of Terror” on Friday the 6th, but it remained closed for most of that weekend for Hurricane Nate.

Now the weekend of the 13th marks its first full weekend open.

By day it’s a regular 10-thousand square foot facility but by night it’s the largest haunted house in Baldwin County.

“This was a great way to fill the October month with a scary version of activities for families to come out and enjoy,” says Director of Public Relations and Marketing of OWA, Kristin Hellmich.

Dozens of actors from “Nightmare Chambers” of Fairhope take their places at 6PM Thursday through Sunday in hopes of making you run for your life.

Some kids tell News 5 they enjoyed it but it was too scary for them.

Even the adults came out just as terrified. “It’s scary. It’s scary. I took my niece over there and that was the first time she ever did anything like this so it was pretty scary,” said Deborah Scandrol.

“I liked it. Really good environment. Nice long and winding different scenarios from different movies. I saw a lot of this or that. Being Friday the 13th I think you had a good night for it,” said one park-goer, Tate Plankey.

The haunted house is open Thursday through Sunday. It opens at 6pm and closes at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and closes at 10pm on Thursdays and Sundays.

It will also be open on October 30th and 31st from 6-10pm.