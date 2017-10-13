ONLY ON 5: Couple Accused of Setting Own Home on Fire, Lying to Investigators

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a woman accused of conspiring to set her own home on fire and then lying to investigators about what happened.

Latonya McCants is charged with conspiracy to commit arson. She’s accused of helping her fiancé set her own home on fire. An arrest warrant is also signed for Tyrone Malone, who will be charged with arson. He is set to be discharged from a hospital in Birmingham Friday.

The fire happened September 8 on Greenlawn Drive. Fire investigators ruled it arson and said the home was vacant. 11 days later McCants contacted News 5 saying she lived there and claimed she lost everything. A GoFundMe account set up for her has collected nearly $300. Fire investigators say there were no remnants of any personal belongings in the home, which is why they said it was vacant.

News 5 exclusively interviewed McCants two weeks after the fire. News 5 was also the only station on scene Friday as McCants was arrested.

