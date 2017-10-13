Nan Gray Davis Junior Bobcats on Kidcam

It was a warm and sunny afternoon in Theodore. That’s where I visited the 3rd grade Junior Bobcats at Nan Gray Davis Elementary School. They are in the midst of studying weather and they had a lot to say about it.

From the water cycle to hurricanes, I had help with the video and camera and in doing weather experiments from Kenzleigh, Benita, Lilly, Elizabeth, Quayvon, and Jeremy. They can tell you why you are safe in a car, struck by lightning! They all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”

Alan Sealls, News 5