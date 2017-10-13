MPD: Man Exposed Himself to Teen at Gas Station

By Published:
Images provided by the Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who they say exposed himself to a girl pumping gas.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday at the Shell Station at 10 University Boulevard, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl told police a man sitting in the backseat of a car parked at the pump across from her exposed himself.

As she drove away, the girl says the man got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle and followed her for a short distance.

Mobile Police provided a surveillance image from the gas station which they say shows the vehicle the man was driving, a silver 4-door hatchback.

The victim told police the car’s front bumper was damaged.

Mobile Police say anyone with information should call 251-208-7211.

