LIVE Traffic Blog

6:10 A.M.-Mobile Police telling us they’re working a new accident on I-65 Southbound there between Government in the I-10 interchange. Expect delays as this accident does involve injuries and emergency vehicles are on the scene. No problems right now on the Bayway and Causeway. We’re looking good both directions as traffic volume has already picked up. Looking good through the tunnels. No problems in Baldwin County according to Highway Patrol. Looking good throughout the Panhandle without any accidents according to Pensacola Police or Florida Highway Patrol.

5:55 A.M.-If your schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes, good news on the Bayway and Causeway; we’re looking good both directions without any delays. We’ve already seen traffic start to pick up there and including through the tunnels and on I-10 throughout Mobile. We had an accident there on Rangeline Service Road at Highway 90 near Halls Mill Road. Emergency vehicles are still there and Mobile police on the scene. Moving along well coming down I-65, no accidents right now according to Alabama Highway Patrol throughout Baldwin County and still no trouble spots on the Panhandle.

5:35 A.M.-It’s a good start on our Bayway and Causeway commute so far this morning. Both directions flowing long freely to start your Friday. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile a report of a possible vehicle fire there Rangeline Service Road at Highway 90 (near Halls Mill Road) so make way for emergency vehicles there. Beyond that no other problems being reported by Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol telling us no accidents they’re working; we’re looking good on the Panhandle so far this morning as well

5:06 A.M.- Our first check of traffic here on this early Friday morning reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway; both directions flowing along freely . No problems right now through either of the tunnels the overnight construction looks like it’s wrapping up there but still a little delay southbound I-65 from Saraland down towards the Chickasaw area(that’s between exits 15 and 13). No problems right now through Baldwin County and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day as well.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.