Fatal Car Accident in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that took place at 11:40 a.m. Friday claimed the life of a Theodore man.

45-year-old Eric L. Benson was killed when the 2000 Dodge Caravan he was driving struck a traffic circle raised median and private driveway.

Benson, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway, six miles west of Mobile.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.