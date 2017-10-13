Elberta Firefighter Now Needs Your Help in Medical Emergency

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — If awards were given to firefighters who always seem to be there for everyone else, Josh Hines in Elberta would probably be at the top of the list.

“That’s something I hope to do for the rest of my life.” But “life” has a funny way of changing everything.

Last year Josh was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Since then he has to have dialysis every day. After a lifetime of being there to help others, now he is the one in need.

“It’s called Wegner’s Disease. There’s no cause for it and there’s no cure for it,” says Hines.

A kidney transplant is his best option and that’s where the roles, reverse.

“We have a superhero that is now in need himself,” says city councilwoman Vicky Norris. She is organizing a fundraiser on Saturday. After the homecoming parade, a gathering in the park to raise money for a hometown hero. “It’s our opportunity to show we care because we know how strongly he cares.”

“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” says Hines. “I can’t believe this is going on like it is. It’s so awesome.”

Josh already has a match for his transplant – actually two of them. He hopes to have the procedure in the next 6 months. In the meantime, he needs money for medical and living expenses. Saturday’s fundraiser will include food, a silent auction and plenty of opportunities to help Hines. There is also a GoFundMe account if you would like to help. https://www.gofundme.com/nuucx-medical-and-living-expenses