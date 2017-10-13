BREAKING: Shooting Reported Near Airport Blvd. Steakhouse

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police responded early Friday morning to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near Outback Steakhouse on Airport Boulevard.

Officers in at least six patrol cars shined flashlights in the parking lot and into the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

Nearby, officers in seven patrol cars plus an investigative unit responded to the Hillcrest Estates apartment complex.

The call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

News 5 has contacted Mobile police for more information.  We will have the latest on News 5 This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Mobile police officers shined flashlights into the windows of Outback Steakhouse on Airport Blvd. as they investigated the report of a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. (Photo: Jake Cannon/WKRG)
Officers in at least seven patrol cars plus an investigative unit responded to the report of a shooting at Hillcrest Estates apartment complex at 4031 Airport Blvd. (Photo: Jake Cannon/WKRG)

