BREAKING: Stray Bullet Flies Into Apartment During Early Morning Shooting

UPDATE 5:10 a.m.-

A stray bullet from an early morning shooting flies into an apartment at the Hillcrest Estates Apartment Complex on Airport Boulevard.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. as two men fought inside a neighboring apartment.

Multiple shots were fired, including one that grazed one of the men in the face. That bullet then traveled through the wall into another apartment.

When police arrived, the suspect ran from the scene. He was arrested in the parking lot of Outback Steakhouse.

Police say the victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police responded early Friday morning to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near Outback Steakhouse on Airport Boulevard.

Officers in at least six patrol cars shined flashlights in the parking lot and into the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

Nearby, officers in seven patrol cars plus an investigative unit responded to the Hillcrest Estates apartment complex.

The call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

News 5 has contacted Mobile police for more information. We will have the latest on News 5 This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m.