Zappos Offers to Help Cover the Funeral Costs of All 58 Las Vegas Shooting Victims

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKRG) — The Las Vegas-based online retailer Zappos is offering direct one-on-one support to cover funeral costs for all 58 victims that died in the mass shooting.

Earlier in October, Zappos offered to match any donation up to $1 million to help assist the victims and their families of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

If you would like to help donate click here: https://www.zappos.com/about/support

Families who need immediate assistance with funeral-related costs can reach out to zapposforgood@zappos.com for more information.

