Woman Speaks Out About Safety After Her Home is Damaged During Hurricane Nate

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A 70-year-old woman living in the Crichton community is trying to determine how she will pay to fix her storm-damaged home on Elsmore Road. Avonne Crews’ home was extensively damaged after strong winds from Hurricane Nate blew a large tree on top of her home. The tree caused part of the roof to collapse.

Crews says the home is important to her because it has been in the family for years. The home belonged to her late aunt and is full memories.

Crews tells News 5 she recently started trying to make repairs to the home, “I had just started trying to get it fixed back up. I had it painted, and was fixing it on the inside.”

The home is so important to Crews that she initially wanted to stay home to try and ride out Hurricane Nate.

Her daughter, Donna Plattenburg, eventually convinced her mother to stay with family. After the storm, the family learned part of the tree fell through Crews’ bedroom.

Plattenburg says she is glad her mother did not stay there, “Now looking at the devastation of the home we are so grateful that she heeded our advice and came to our home.”

Crews tells News 5 what she thinks could have happened if she stayed there during the storm, “If I had stayed, 9 times out 10 I’d be dead right now.”

Now Crews has a message to other people her age who want to try and ride out a storm, “Don’t take chances. Get out while you can. Cause you never know. Tomorrow’s not promised. Today’s not promised. So if you see that storm coming, swallow your pride and move on.”

The family does not know how they will pay for repairs since Crews did not have home insurance. Neighbors have started to help clean up and remove a little of the debris, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.