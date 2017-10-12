WCSO Warns Citizens of Phone Scam Involving Deputy Imposter

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of an ongoing phone scam involving suspects claiming to be with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you’ve received a call or voicemail for failure to appear at jury summons, this is a scam, says the WCSO.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls from citizens who are reporting a recording on their phones claiming they have failed to appear for jury duty and have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then goes on to say the warrant can be taken care of by paying a fine; they leave a phone number and ask you to call 850-859-4086 if you have any questions.

This number leads to a recording claiming to be the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. This is not the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The official non-emergency line is (850)-892-8111.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to remember:

• A law enforcement officer will never ask for cash in the event a family member has a warrant.

• Do NOT wire transfer or purchase gift cards for anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer or any other government representative.

• Never give out or confirm personal financial or other sensitive information over the phone.

• Verify, verify, verify.

If you have become a victim of this scam you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.