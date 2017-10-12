Threat at Saraland High School Concerns Parents

SARALAND, AL (WKRG) – A threat made at Saraland High School has some parents on edge. Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Miller sent out a letter to parents informing them of a possible threat at the high school. In the letter Dr. Miller wrote that a username had been changed on one of the computers referencing October 12 and that it could be perceived as a threat.

While the school district did not confirm what the username was changed to, parents and students tell News 5 it referenced a school shooting.

After meeting with local authorities, school district officials decided to have an increased police presence on campus Thursday.

A few parents we spoke with are concerned about the threat.

“I sent both my boys to school today (Wednesday) with prayers,” said Amy Kervin. She will not be sending her children to school Thursday out of precaution. “This world is so different than the one I grew up,” she said.

Other parents are sending their children to school saying we cannot live in fear of the unknown.