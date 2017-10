EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third suspect is now in custody for a home invasion in Eight Mile.

Jamarcus Edwards surrendered at Metro Jail Thursday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The other two suspects, DaKwon Oliver and Tremayne Files, have already been arrested.

The home invasion happened September 27.

During the crime, investigators say a woman was sexually assaulted.