The 46th Annual Shrimp Festival Underway in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — “We know how to cook shrimp!” And that’s what kept the festival in business for almost 50 years. But that’s not all there is, “The crafts, the art, the music. We love it all,” says David Monson, “The food, what’s not to love?”

It began as a local celebration of the end of the summer season and has turned into a mega-festival.

The first day of the four-day event saw big crowds and long lines, especially at some of the favorite spots like anywhere selling cajun pistols.

“There’s shrimp, fish, fresh vegetables and a little bit of cajun seasoning tons of cheese as well,” says Paige Drummond with Red Wagon Concessions.

By the end of the weekend, thousands will have checked out the art, food and music, leaving about 50 million dollars behind for the local economy.