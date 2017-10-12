Texas Inmates Donate $53,000 for Hurricane Harvey Victims

(WKRG) — According to the Dallas Morning News, over 6,600 inmates have donated $53,863 from their commissary funds to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Dallas Morning News says, Jason Clark, the spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said that the inmates decided to contribute to the American Red Cross on their own volition.

The money raised came from the inmates’ accounts that are used to purchase personal items such as paper, pencils, hygiene products and food. The average donation was $8.

When Hurricane Harvey hit the state of Texas, about 7,000 prisoners had to be evacuated.

Clark told the Dallas Morning News that the inmates can contribute as little as $1, but give as much as they like. The donations won’t count toward the inmates’ spending limit of $95 every two weeks. Some inmates, he said, have donated hundreds of dollars.