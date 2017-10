The 6th graders at Silverhill Elementary were on top of the weather today. I spoke to students of Ms. Johnson and Ms. Krob. They not only know their weather instruments but they helped me out with some wind and pressure experiments. We talked heat transfer too. I had help from Kayla, Patrick, Harley, Britton, Chloe, Marty, and Yocelen. They all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”

Alan Sealls, News 5