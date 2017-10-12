Quest-Con Presents Gulf Coast CW Rocks Contest

Get ready for an epic quest from the Gulf Coast CW and Quest-Con 2017! CW themed rocks will be hidden all around downtown Mobile for you to find. We’ll give you clues on our Gulf Coast CW Facebook page to their locations.

Bring one of these specially marked rocks back to our station to win a CW swag pack filled with a full-season DVD, a t-shirt, football, phone back and a pair of tickets to Mobile’s hottest new convention: Quest-Con!

To join the quest you MUST be registered on the contest page at GulfCoastCW.com by 11:59PM on Sunday 10/15/2017. You will not be eligible for the prize if you have not registered by this time, regardless of if you have a rock in hand. You can only win one prize, so be sure to leave rocks behind for others!