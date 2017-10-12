President Trump hopes to boost lower-premium health insurance plans

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has made no secret he’s frustrated with the failure of Congress to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

Now Trump will try to put his own stamp on health care with an executive order that aims to make lower-premium insurance plans available to more consumers. He will unveil his plan Thursday.

Administration officials say it will let groups and associations sponsor coverage that can be marketed across the land, reflecting Trump’s longstanding belief that interstate competition will lead to lower premiums.

Trump’s move is likely to encounter opposition from medical associations, consumer groups and even insurers – the same coalition that has blocked congressional Republicans. They say it would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage for healthy people would come with significant gaps.

