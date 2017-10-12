News 5’s Randy Patrick Wears Pink

(WKRG) — Real Men Wear Pink! Praytor Racing teams up with News 5’s Randy Patrick to raise money to help fight breast cancer.

This specially marked car will race in the ARCA Race at the Kansas Speedway on Oct. 20th.

If you would like to make a donation in Randy’s name, click here: https://tinyurl.com/ycm956ur

You can also join WKRG News 5 at the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, October 28th at Bienville Square in Mobile.

If you can’t make it to the walk, don’t worry! You can donate to Randy’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraising efforts until October 31st.