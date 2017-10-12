MISSING CHILD ALERT: 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Decatur

WKRG Staff Published:

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Decatur, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Irma Maria Diego-Gomez.

Irma Maria Diego-Gomez is a 14-year-old Guatemalan female, brown eyes, brown hair, approximately 5 feet tall, and has a slim build. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans, at her residence, leaving for school in Decatur, Alabama on October 11, 2017.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.

